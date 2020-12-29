PBOT: Staying safe on the streets NYE and beyond

AM Extra

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New Year’s Eve is just days away, and even though celebrations might look very different this year, impaired driving is still a major safety concern.

Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesperson Hannah Schafer joined AM Extra to talk about what people should look out for on the roads this holiday weekend, as well as the affects of the pandemic on Portland’s streets.

For any winter driving advisories, visit PBOT’s website.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss