PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Rodeo athletes from around the country are gathering at the Moda Center on Saturday as the Professional Bull Riders marks their 30th anniversary with the annual Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour.

“I’d never have the opportunity to come here if it wasn’t for riding bulls so, to be able to come here and do it under these bright lights…I’m blessed in ways I can’t even describe,” professional bull rider Mason Moody, 19, told KOIN 6 News.

Moody explained that his passion for bull riding began at a young age.

“I had three older sisters that kind of brought me into the sport of rodeo and I just kind of fell in love with the bull-riding aspect of it,” Moody explained. “I started on calves when I was four-years-old and kept going on to bigger and better stock.”

Now touring arenas across the country, Moody explained “the energy inside arenas like [Moda Center] sends chills down your back. And I especially love… when we do our prayer, and the crowd gets to sing the National Anthem. It’s just something that you don’t see anywhere else and it kind of makes you respect the sport and everything that comes with the sport so much more.”