PDX Couch Tour connects musicians with audience

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not just music fans missing out during the coronavirus pandemic. Artists and crews on stage are having trouble making ends meet right now.
A local group of production pros has a solution hoping to fill the gaps this summer: The PDX Couch Tour. They set out to create a safe space for musicians to play in a live-studio environment for an audience in quarantine.
Nicole DeCosta filed this report.
PDX Couch Tour
