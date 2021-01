PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to address ongoing protests, the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing homelessness across the city in 2021.

On Friday, Mayor Wheeler blasted those behind the New Year's Eve riot in downtown Portland saying “My good faith efforts at de-escalation have been met with ongoing violence and even scorn from radical antifa and anarchists. In response it will be necessary to use additional tools and to push the limits of the tools we already have to bring the criminal destruction and violence to an end.”