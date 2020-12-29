Perfect pairings for your NYE bubbly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Celebrating the New Year with a bottle of bubbly is a tradition for many people. Luckily, there are tons of local options if you’re still in need of some sparkling wine to ring in 2021.

Jennifer Hendrickson, director of hospitality operations at Domaine Serene, joined AM Extra to go over their selection, as well as some pairing suggestions.

Fried food, potato chips and popcorn all go great with sparkling wine, Hendrickson said. She also demonstrated how to avoid catastrophe while opening a bottle of bubbly.

