Perry Mattfeld discusses her CW series, ‘In the Dark’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Perry Mattfeld stars in the series “In The Dark” playing a 20-something who balances hook-ups, hangovers, her drug front — and her blindness.
Perry joined AM Extra to talk about the show, her character Murphy and the challenges involved.
Watch “In The Dark” on Portland’s CW each Thursday at 9 p.m.
