Pet Health: Caring for cats

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — August 22 marks “Take Your Cat to the Vet Day.” It’s not a celebrated holiday among the feline community, however, cat-owners will want to take part.

Did you know that 83% of cats visit the veterinarian before their 1st birthday, but more than 50% don’t return until they become sick or are in pain? And it’s not just about vaccines — though those are very important. Cats are also masters at hiding pain from their owners — like pain from bladder inflammation (“cystitis”) or arthritis, which is far more common than most cat owners realize (like over 60% of cats over 6 years old having some degree of arthritis).

Anyone out there living with bladder inflammation or the chronic pain of arthritis knows just how not fun that is.

Bringing your cat to the vet for yearly preventive, wellness visits can make cat ownership much less expensive and less complicated.

Pet health expert Dr. J has lots of tips and tricks at PreventiveVet.com to help reduce or even prevent stress for your cats (and you) related to the dreaded “cat carrier” and car ride to the vet.