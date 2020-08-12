Pet Health: Keeping an eye on hazards in the water

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the temperatures rising, more dogs will be spending more time in and around the water.

Hidden dangers like blue-green algae can cause skin damage and itchiness, while ingestion (drinking the water or even licking off fur) can cause liver failure, seizures, collapse, and death.

Dr. J from Preventive Vet joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk to us about some of the hazards we should be aware of when our dogs are in and around the water this summer.