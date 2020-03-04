Pet Health: Little-known poisonous items

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Wednesday’s edition of Pet Health, Dr. Jason Nicholas from Preventive Vet joined AM Extra to go over a lot of foods and items that are just as poisonous to pets as chocolate…

Xylitol – It’s a popular sugar substitute in gums, baked products, and even some peanut butters. Xylitol is extremely toxic to dogs, even in very small quantities.

– It’s a popular sugar substitute in gums, baked products, and even some peanut butters. Xylitol is extremely toxic to dogs, even in very small quantities. Lilies – With Easter approaching, take note that petals, pollen, stems, and even the vase water can cause serious kidney failure in cats.

– With Easter approaching, take note that petals, pollen, stems, and even the vase water can cause serious kidney failure in cats. Pyrethrin – The substance based flea preventatives on (or around) cats can cause a problem when people split dog products with their cats. It can cause serious muscle tremors and nervous system damage.

Tips to avoid pet poisonings:

Be aware of what’s toxic to your pets

Read all the labels, especially for Xylitol!

Hang up all bags like purses, backpacks, gym bags and coats; don’t leave them on chairs, couches, floors

Dispense all medications and supplements over sink, bowl, toilet, or tub

Talk to your vet about safe and effective flea and other parasite prevention

Don’t give your pets any medications or supplements without first checking with your vet

Effects of poisonings can happen quickly, so never use a “wait and see” approach: