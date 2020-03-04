Pet Health: Little-known poisonous items

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Wednesday’s edition of Pet Health, Dr. Jason Nicholas from Preventive Vet joined AM Extra to go over a lot of foods and items that are just as poisonous to pets as chocolate…
- Xylitol – It’s a popular sugar substitute in gums, baked products, and even some peanut butters. Xylitol is extremely toxic to dogs, even in very small quantities.
- Lilies – With Easter approaching, take note that petals, pollen, stems, and even the vase water can cause serious kidney failure in cats.
- Pyrethrin – The substance based flea preventatives on (or around) cats can cause a problem when people split dog products with their cats. It can cause serious muscle tremors and nervous system damage.
Tips to avoid pet poisonings:
- Be aware of what’s toxic to your pets
- Read all the labels, especially for Xylitol!
- Hang up all bags like purses, backpacks, gym bags and coats; don’t leave them on chairs, couches, floors
- Dispense all medications and supplements over sink, bowl, toilet, or tub
- Talk to your vet about safe and effective flea and other parasite prevention
- Don’t give your pets any medications or supplements without first checking with your vet
Effects of poisonings can happen quickly, so never use a “wait and see” approach:
- Call your vet or local Animal ER
- Call a pet-specific poison control hotline
- ASPCA-Animal Poison Control Center: 1-888-426-4435
- Pet Poison Helpline: 1-855-764-7661
- Don’t make the pet vomit without first speaking with vet or poison control
- Bring packaging to vet and/or have handy when calling poison control
