Pet Health: Protecting your pet from ticks and fleas

Dr. Jen Bruns, DVM Veterinarian with WellHaven Pet joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about best practices for protecting your fur baby from ticks and fleas.
- Fleas and Ticks are more than nuisance for you and your pet
- Even one flea can cause an issue:. A single flea can lay as many as 2,000eggs. That means that a single female flea can cause a serious infestation a matter of weeks.
- Fleas can cause skin irritation and disease to pets skin and to you too!
- Fleas also carry tapeworms which can infect your pet
- Both Fleas and Ticks also carry disease such as bubonic plague and lyme disease that can make you and your pet ill
- Good News – There are several methods of ways to control fleas and ticks this summer. Make sure to consult with your vet to find the best one for your situation.