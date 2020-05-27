Pet Health: Separation anxiety and socialization

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While many people may be looking forward to the change in scenery that’ll come with the end of “stay home” orders, some dogs will have gotten really used to and happy with their masters being around all the time.

Some dogs might suffer from separation anxiety when they’re left alone after all this time of having human company around all the time. This can be devastating not just for your dog, but also for you and your family, and even your neighbors!

Dr. Jason Nicholas (Dr. J) of Preventive Vet joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk strategies for reacclimating your dog to a normal schedule.