Pet Health: Smoky air especially harmful to pets

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Given the hazardous air quality around the region, health officials have urged people to stay inside and avoid breathing the outdoor air.

And the same goes for pets.

Veterinarian and pet safety advocate for Preventive Vet Dr. Jason Nicholas joined AM Extra Wednesday to explain why we need to keep a closer eye on our furry friends.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss