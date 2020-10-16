Petco removes shock collars, offers pet training tips

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As pet owners spend more time with their furry friends during the pandemic, they’re looking for ways to better train their pets.
Petco decided to remove shock collars from their shelves. Darris Cooper, a professional dog trainer and training operations manager for Petco, joined AM Extra to talk about different ways pet owners can positively train their dog and where pet owners can go to learn more.
Petco
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.