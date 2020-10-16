Petco removes shock collars, offers pet training tips

Dog trainer Darris Cooper joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As pet owners spend more time with their furry friends during the pandemic, they’re looking for ways to better train their pets.

Petco decided to remove shock collars from their shelves. Darris Cooper, a professional dog trainer and training operations manager for Petco, joined AM Extra to talk about different ways pet owners can positively train their dog and where pet owners can go to learn more.

