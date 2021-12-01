PF&R raises awareness about their street response team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire and Rescue is working to raise awareness about their street response team. The group is dedicated to helping people who are living on the streets and may be struggling with mental illness or drugs.

This weekend, the Portland Street Response is hosting an awareness event at Lents Park to let people know how they can help.

Haika Mushi, the Community Engagement and Outreach Manager for PF&R and Aaron Brown, Director of Portland Open Bible Community Pantry joined AM Extra to talk about the event.