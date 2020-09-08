PGE crews work to restore power

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Widespread power outages darkened many large areas throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington late Monday into the early hours of Tuesday.
At one point, more than 150,000 customers stretching from the Oregon coast to Clark County were without power.
Steve Corson from PGE joined AM Extra Tuesday to give an update to power restoration efforts and talked about what crews will be working with Tuesday.
