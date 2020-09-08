PGE crews work to restore power

KOIN News AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Widespread power outages darkened many large areas throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington late Monday into the early hours of Tuesday.

At one point, more than 150,000 customers stretching from the Oregon coast to Clark County were without power.

Steve Corson from PGE joined AM Extra Tuesday to give an update to power restoration efforts and talked about what crews will be working with Tuesday.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss