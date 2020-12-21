PGE sees uptick in scams. How to keep from falling prey

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Getting a scam call isn’t anything new, but some people are more vulnerable now as we enter the holidays under COVID-19 restrictions.
Portland General Electric has seen an uptick recently in questions related to scam calls. PGE spokesperson Steve Corson joined AM Extra to talk about the kinds of scams people should be on the lookout for. He also shared some tips to protect yourself from becoming a victim.
- Beware if someone calls, claiming to be from PGE, and threatens to turn off your power that day if payment is not made. PGE never gives such short notice.
- Although rare, sometimes a scammer pretending to be a PGE employee will come to your home or business and demand immediate payment on a late bill. If this happens to you, ask to see their PGE employee badge and call to verify.
- Be suspicious if the amount demanded is just under $500 or $1000, especially if you don’t think you owe that much. These are common payment amounts scammers ask for.
- Most scammers demand payment with a pre-paid card. PGE will never ask you to pay with a pre-paid card.
- Some scammers use fake bills that look official. If the account and billing information you receive, whether it be in person, text, email or phone call, does not match your account number and billing information, it should be considered highly suspect.
