PGE sees uptick in scams. How to keep from falling prey

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Getting a scam call isn’t anything new, but some people are more vulnerable now as we enter the holidays under COVID-19 restrictions.

Portland General Electric has seen an uptick recently in questions related to scam calls. PGE spokesperson Steve Corson joined AM Extra to talk about the kinds of scams people should be on the lookout for. He also shared some tips to protect yourself from becoming a victim.