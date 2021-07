PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can do some good on your next coffee or snack run at the convenience store.

All month-long Plaid Pantry is partnering with the Sunshine Division and SOLVE Oregon to help raise some much-needed funds. President and CEO of Plaid Pantry Jonathan Polonsky and Sunshine Division Executive Director Kyle Camberg joined AM Extra on Tuesday to give an update on the campaign.

For more information about the project, visit Plaid Pantry’s website.