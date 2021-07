PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can help two incredible non-profits continue their missions the next time you’re on a snack run!

All month-long Plaid Pantry is partnering with the Sunshine Division and SOLVE Oregon to help raise some much-needed funds. Plaid Pantry President and Ceo Jonathan Polonsky and Sunshine Division Executive Director Kyle Camberg both joined AM Extra on Thursday to tell us about “Project C.A.R.E.S.”

For more information about the project, visit Plaid Pantry’s website.