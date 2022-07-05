PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two Oregon nonprofits are partnering with Plaid Pantry in July to raise funds. It’s part of Plaid Pantry’s summer charity program – Project C.A.R.E.S.

All month, Plaid Pantry is partnering with the Sunshine Division and SOLVE Oregon to help them raise money.

Plaid Pantry CEO Jonathan Polonsky and SOLVE Oregon CEO Kris Carico joined AM Extra to talk about the event.

During the month of July, all 104 Oregon stores will participate in the Project C.A.R.E.S. campaign. Plaid Pantry customers will be asked at the store checkout if they would like to donate to either organization by rounding up their transaction to the nearest dollar, or if they’d like to purchase $1 donation slips.

Plaid Pantry is also working with its own suppliers and vendors to donate to Project C.A.R.E.S.

SOLVE Oregon leads volunteer opportunities throughout the state to care for the environment. It hosts events like beach cleanups and tree plantings.

The Sunshine Division provides food and clothing to Portland families and individuals in need.