Play It Forward ‘Supper Club’ brings live music to your door

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local musician Michael Allen Harrison has launched a new fundraiser for his organization Play It Forward.
The first-ever Supper Club is a dinner and a show delivered right to your front door. The July 25 event will feature live music, dinner and wine pairings. All proceeds from the fundraiser supports no-cost music lessons and instruments for Portland-area youth.
Allen and Director of the organization, Marietta Harrison, joined AM Extra Tuesday to give more details.
For more information about the Supper Club, head here.
