Playing with your food is OK sometimes

KOIN News AM Extra

Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sometimes playing with your food is OK, especially when it is a fun way to get kids involved in making something tasty.

Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joined AM Extra to talk about taste treats for kids, adults and pets — Zombie popsicles, watermelon cutter and puppy scoops, among others.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss