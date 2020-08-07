Playing with your food is OK sometimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sometimes playing with your food is OK, especially when it is a fun way to get kids involved in making something tasty.
Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joined AM Extra to talk about taste treats for kids, adults and pets — Zombie popsicles, watermelon cutter and puppy scoops, among others.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.