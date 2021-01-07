Political science professor talks next steps after U.S. Capitol siege

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After Wednesday’s violent and chaotic scene at the United States Capitol — many people are wondering where exactly do we go from here.
Amid calls of impeachment and reaction around the world, it’s not clear yet how big of an impact yesterday’s events will have on our politics going forward. Ben Gaskins, a political science professor at Lewis and Clark University, joins AM Extra Thursday morning with a look ahead.
