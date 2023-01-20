PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland blues band, The TJ Wong Trio, is headed to Memphis, Tennessee to represent the Cascade Blues Association in the 38th annual International Blues Challenge.

The competition will feature hundreds of bands competing to find the best blues act, Timothy James, of The TJ Wong Trio, said.

James also performed at Portland’s Waterfront Blues Festival over the summer — calling the city’s blues scene “supportive.”

The Blue Diamond will host The TJ Wong Trio’s sendoff party at 7 p.m. January 21, where the band will play the same set they’re bringing to Memphis.