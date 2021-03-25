Portland-based company helps you find the right therapist

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mental health continues to be one of the more concerning topics these days — and now, one Portland-based company is trying to make it easier for you to get connected with a therapist.

Mental Health Match is launching a free service for Oregonians. It’s like online dating, but for therapists! According to a press release, Mental Health Match finds people available therapists who specialize in an individuals’ own unique situation that align with the patient’s budget, cultural, and demographic considerations.

Founder and CEO Ryan Schwartz joined AM Extra to discuss the details.

“We’re all struggling to make sense of our rapidly changing world, and a good therapist is one of the most helpful resources available. As more and more people realize it’s time to talk with a trained professional, our matching tool makes it more possible for Oregonians to find the provider that they will trust and connect with from the very first moment,” Schwartz added.

