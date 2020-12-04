Portland Bottle Shop goes virtual with online wine tasting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During December, the Portland Bottle Shop in the Sellwood district is taking their once-in-person wine tastings online with a fun virtual wine tasting experience!
Portland Bottle Shop Co-Owner Travis Motter joined AM Extra to talk about the wine tasting and their new expanded food menu. Outdoor patio dining, take-out, delivery and curbside pick-up are also all available.
Interested in a virtual wine tasting? Visit the Portland Bottle Shop website here.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.