Portland Bottle Shop goes virtual with online wine tasting

The bottle shop is also introducing a new food menu

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During December, the Portland Bottle Shop in the Sellwood district is taking their once-in-person wine tastings online with a fun virtual wine tasting experience!

Portland Bottle Shop Co-Owner Travis Motter joined AM Extra to talk about the wine tasting and their new expanded food menu. Outdoor patio dining, take-out, delivery and curbside pick-up are also all available.

Interested in a virtual wine tasting? Visit the Portland Bottle Shop website here.