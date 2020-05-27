Portland commissioner talks status of homeless services

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Service said it needs $40 million of the city’s $114M in federal stimulus money.
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty disagrees.
Hardesty joined AM Extra Wednesday to explain why some commissioners are putting the brakes on the idea as well.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.