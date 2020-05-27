1  of  2
Portland commissioner talks status of homeless services

KOIN News AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Service said it needs $40 million of the city’s $114M in federal stimulus money.

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty disagrees.

Hardesty joined AM Extra Wednesday to explain why some commissioners are putting the brakes on the idea as well.

