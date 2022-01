PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new season of “The Amazing Race” kicks off Wednesday at 8 p.m., and a Portland couple is taking on the popular reality TV competition

Local Youtube sensations Taylor and Isaiah Green-Jones will be competing for the grand prize. The pair joined AM Extra to share their experience being cast in the show’s 33rd season.

You can watch the show on KOIN 6 or stream the show live on Paramount Plus.