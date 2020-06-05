Portland couple’s ‘Quarantine Quick Pics’ a hit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland couple is using some creative costumes to bring a little humor during the pandemic. It began as a surprise when one of them was laid off in March as a way to cheer each other up.
It’s now turned into a viral photo project and neighbors excited to see what’s next.
They’ve posted their costume pictures on their Instagram
Allie Callow-Spencer and Tom Spencer joined AM Extra to talk about their Quarantine Quick Pics and how pop culture and puns provide some inspiration.
