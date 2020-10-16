Portland Film Festival uses screening pods during pandemic

AM Extra

Portland Film Festival founder Josh Leake joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though there’s a pandemic, the Portland Film Festival is underway with two different ways to watch the films this year — virtually and through screening pods at the Hi-Lo Hotel.

Portland Film Festival founder and Executive Director Josh Leake joined AM Extra to explain how the festival is working this year, which films are really noteworthy and the film topic highlights.

Portland Film Festival

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss