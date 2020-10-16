Portland Film Festival uses screening pods during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though there’s a pandemic, the Portland Film Festival is underway with two different ways to watch the films this year — virtually and through screening pods at the Hi-Lo Hotel.
Portland Film Festival founder and Executive Director Josh Leake joined AM Extra to explain how the festival is working this year, which films are really noteworthy and the film topic highlights.
Portland Film Festival
