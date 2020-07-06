Portland group helps BIPOC with fresh produce

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Black-woman led group in Portland is helping to keep families fed by bringing food from the farm to their tables.
The Equitable Giving Circle raised $600,000 to provide fresh produce to local BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) families.
Co-founder AJ McCreary and team leader Kayin Talton-Davis joined AM Extra to talk about what inspired them to do this, how they raised the money and how families can sign up.
