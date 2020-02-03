Mayor Ted Wheeler sits down with KOIN News AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kicking off a new segment called Mayor Monday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler sat down with KOIN News AM Extra to dig into some of the biggest issues in the community.

There are several issues on Portland’s plate for 2020, the biggest possibly being the city’s push to deal with homeless population.

“This is by far the number one issue for my administration,” said Mayor Wheeler. “But, it’s not really just about me or about the city of Portland. We work in partnership with other governments, with private sector, with different non-profit organizations. People are really upset about this — and they should be — but what I want people to know is we are making progress and you don’t always see it.”

There are various ways the city has shown it’s advancement in remedying the large homeless population. Mayor Wheeler said that includes more resources into the homeless program and doubling the amount of shelter space in the area over the last five years.

“We actually successfully took 6,000 people off the streets last year so progress is being made.”

But, there is still work to be done, according to Mayor Wheeler.

“We know that when we put attention and resources behind a competent of homelessness we make progress,” he said. “We did it with veterans, we did it with families — now we need to do it with those who are most chronically homeless. Those who have been on the streets the longest, those who have alcohol or drug addiction issues, mental health issues. We need to pair the services alongside the sheltering and the housing.”

There will be $300 million ballot measure to increase funding for homeless services throughout the region at the May 19 primary election.

“What this ballot measures would do in May is pay for mental health and addiction services, and other disability services to help the people most chronically homeless get off and stay off the streets.”

Homelessness is not the extent of Portland’s concerns. In an increasingly divisive time for the country, Portland has become known as a city where large protests happen. Even with a new police chief, Mayor Wheeler is confident in his the Portland Police Bureau’s outlook.

“Chief Jami Resch’s vision is the same as Chief Outlaw’s, which is the same as mine,” he said. “That’s a strong and effective police bureau that’s accountable to the public it serves. With regards to these large-scale demonstrations, the whole world was watching Portland last August 17, and we succeeded.”

The PPB and the City of Portland collaborated with law enforcement agencies at the federal level, the state level and the local level. They also had partnerships with the community to promote that Portland does not accept hate or violence.

“We succeeded for two reasons: partnership and collaboration,” he said. “They prepped, they planned and they were ready.”

In terms of his other top priorities, Mayor Wheeler wants to make sure the city can get out from under the United States Government settlement agreement and making sure we’ve lived up to all promises and commitments made in the settlement agreement.

“Getting that letter of approval last week from the Department of Justice was a huge step for the city of Portland on the road to accountability,” said Mayor Wheeler. “But, we also want to make sure we continue to have the proper resources and training for the police bureau. I’ve worked hard to get more resources and dollars to increase the number of police officers we have on the streets.”