Portland Monthly: A lot going on in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a big week of headling making protests around the country and in Portland all while the pandemic continues.
But life keeps moving on. PDX Monthly Managing Editor Margaret Seiler joined AM Extra with a look at the protests, the slow return of sports and people to the offices.
