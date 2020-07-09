Portland Monthly: Inside the ongoing protests

Gabriel Granillo, the digital editor for Portland Monthly, joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The ongoing calls for social justice and police reform continue in the and specifically in Portland.

Reporters and photographers have closely documented what’s been happening on the streets of Portland over the past 6 weeks.

Gabriel Granillo, the digital editor for Portland Monthly, joined AM Extra to talk about his story on those who are covering the protests, video from inside the protests and his personal experience covering them.

