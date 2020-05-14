Portland Monthly looks at helpers in the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mr. Rogers often said, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”
During this pandemic there have been many stories of kindness. Portland Monthly magazine has been documenting stories of those who have stepped up to help during this crisis.
Senior Editor Fiona McCann joined AM Extra to talk about some of their stories on people how are truly helping others.
