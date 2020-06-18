Portland Monthly: Oregon teacher connected to SCOTUS ruling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 2014, Brett Bigham was named the Oregon Teacher of the Year. He was later fired by the Multnomah Education Service District because he was gay.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court ruled that reasoning is illegal.
Portland Monthly news editor Julia Silverman joined AM Extra to talk about the landmark ruling and their story with the local connection.
A Portland teacher finds redemption
