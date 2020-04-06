Portland musicians establish relief fund

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of artists from the Portland area have rallied together to help raise money to support fellow musicians and performers struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group has teamed up with local singer-songwriter and producer Jeremy Wilson who runs a foundation that connects industry professionals to resources during medical emergencies.

“As the news of the pandemic unfolded we knew we had to do something to help those most in need, to bridge the gaps they were facing,” Wilson said in a release.

As a result, a GoFundMe campaign for its COVID-19 Oregon Musicians’ Relief Fund was established.

The Jeremy Wilson Foundation COVID-19 Oregon Musicians’ Relief Fund offers a list of resources available for medical, housing, and employment services in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

With a goal of raising $50,000, the campaign is already more than halfway to the goal as of Monday morning. Organizers said the money will then be divided up in the form of grants.

The initial group of musicians tapped to help organize the effort released a cover of Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Watch the full video below!