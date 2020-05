PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Pride was scheduled to take place in June, but the pandemic nixed the event. But the LGBTQ community is still celebrating.

PDX Monthly Arts Editor Conner Reed joined AM Extra to talk about the Pandemic Pride Guide they’ve put together as well as the cultural and economic significance of the pandemic on the LGBTQ communities here in Portland.

Reed also touched on the bike boom in Portland during the pandemic.

Find all this and more in PDX Monthly.