PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An NFL player who was born and raised in Portland is helping local students learn to read.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Brennan Scarlett saw the challenges the pandemic posed for kids — so his foundation Big Yard decided to step in. The non-profit is helping bring a first-of-its-kind tutor to dozens of Portland students.

Brennan Scarlett joined AM Extra Thursday morning to tell us about this new program.