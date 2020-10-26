Portland Rescue Mission preps for cold weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With more cold days ahead, the Portland Rescue Mission continues to work tirelessly to provide services to those without a home.

And with the cold weather hitting the area, the nonprofit has its work cut out to ensure everyone living on the streets stays warm.

Eric Bauer, Executive Director of PRM, joined Emily and Jenny to talk more about the organization’s efforts.

On Wednesday, KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW is teaming up with PRM for the annual Day of Giving.