Portland Rescue Mission’s efforts continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For decades, the Portland Rescue Mission has helped men, women and children who are struggling with hunger and homelessness.
Understandably, COVID-19 has but even more stress on the organization’s efforts.
Eric Bauer joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about how the organization continues to adjust to the trying times.
