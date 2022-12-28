PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland resident is among the seven recipients in the Northwest for the Marie Lamfrom Foundation‘s annual Grit Award.

The foundation honors community members and non-profit leaders who demonstrate grit through their work and service. To celebrate the achievement, the foundation awards funding in their honor, totaling $126,000.

Brent Blackwell is the Portland resident named this year. He manages Esther’s Pantry at the Cascade AIDS Project.

