PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend, the Portland Saturday Market returns to the downtown waterfront!

We’re in for perfect weather to head out to support our local vendors. Despite the reopening, there are concerns that the market is in danger of closing permanently.

Howie Bierbaum, the market’s executive director, and Troy Green, the owner of Wandering Goods, both joined AM Extra on Friday to tell us how Portlanders can help keep it going.