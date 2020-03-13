Portland shows grappling with COVID-19 cancellations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We got a behind the scenes tour of Disney’s Frozen, just hours before the production had to cancel the remainder of it’s Portland stay.
Many Portland venues are working to rebook or cancel dozens of performances. Check out the Portland’5 website to see if your upcoming plans have been affected.
