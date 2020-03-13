Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now
1  of  7
Closings
Corvallis Sch. Dist. Lebanon Community Schools Mannahouse Christian Academy Parkrose Sch. Dist. Summit Learning Charter Tigard-Tualatin Sch. Dist. Tualatin Early Childhood Center

Portland shows grappling with COVID-19 cancellations

KOIN News AM Extra

Many Portland venues are working to rebook or cancel dozens of performances

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We got a behind the scenes tour of Disney’s Frozen, just hours before the production had to cancel the remainder of it’s Portland stay. 

Many Portland venues are working to rebook or cancel dozens of performances. Check out the Portland’5 website to see if your upcoming plans have been affected.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget