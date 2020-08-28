Portland skin care studio owner creates patent-pending face barrier

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local skin care studio owner is getting innovative to safeguard practitioners and their clients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kathleen Boniface created a protective acrylic barrier to be able to return to work safely and hopes it might help others do the same.

“There was no way I was going to go back to work if I didn’t have something that was made me feel safe and my guests feel safe,” Boniface said.

She had closed ‘Boniface Skin Care,’ her Portland-based studio in early March due to the pandemic. Soon after, she knew she’d have to make some changes to safely continue her practice.

“Aestheticians cannot work on a guest while the guest is wearing a mask,” she said. So before she reopened, she researched and explored other personal protective equipment ideas.

She ended up teaming up with California-based company Architectural Plastics to design and develop the patent-pending, “Boniface Aerosol Barrier (BAB).”

“Basically instead of a box, we made more of a triangular pyramid,’ Architectural Plastics’ CEO and Creative Director, Blake Miremont said. “It’s much more comfortable for estheticians to use and give them more access to the patient… while still protecting both.”’

She says the entire process took about two months and included the testing of several prototypes.

“I love the design and the honed edges, the way it fits together so perfectly. It’s also really easy to take apart for cleaning,” Boniface said as she showcased her the final product. “The BAB has a slanted high back … and I can have full access. My arms can come all the way down. I can use my different implements that reach down inside very easily.”

Boniface has been an aesthetician for more than 20 years and says her unique barrier design is just one of many added safety measures at her studio.

She hopes that the device will help others in the industry looking for a way to safely re-establish their practice.

“I call it a safer place for your face,” she added.

Boniface says her design was recently endorsed by the Esthetics Council and Oncology Spa Solutions. If you would like to learn more about the ‘Boniface Aerosol Barrier,’ click here.