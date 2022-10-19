PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A record ten-million-dollar gift is heading to Portland State University.

It was made possible after the estate of PSU alumnus and former US Bank CEO Gerry Cameron and his wife Marilyn gifted it to the School of Business.

The gift will fund endowments to support faculty and students and to enhance a new career center.

AM Extra was joined by the dean of the PSU School of Business Cliff Allen and the son and daughter of Gerry and Marilyn Cameron; Paul Cameron and Sue Cameron Mcdonald to discuss it.

