Portland teen launches Congo Peace Project

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Asukulu Songolo, of Portland’s Central Catholic High School, is on a mission to help his native people and women of the Congo. He’s working as the founder and director of the Congo Peace Project which is a youth-led, grassroots charity.

With the effort, Songolo wants to provide feminine hygiene products to women who are victims of conflict-related sexual violence and to give educational supplies to children in Congo’s under-resourced schools.

You can also text together4congo to 44321