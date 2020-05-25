Portland teen launches Congo Peace Project

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Asukulu Songolo, of Portland’s Central Catholic High School, is on a mission to help his native people and women of the Congo. He’s working as the founder and director of the Congo Peace Project which is a youth-led, grassroots charity.
With the effort, Songolo wants to provide feminine hygiene products to women who are victims of conflict-related sexual violence and to give educational supplies to children in Congo’s under-resourced schools.
