Portland teen’s ping-pong skills featured on CBS

Kevin Nguyen will be featured in The Greatest #AtHome Videos

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kevin Nguyen has impressive table tennis skills.

The Portland teen racked up millions of views for a trick shot video where he was able to get a ping- pong ball in a roll of tape in just a matter of seconds.

Friday night, Kevin Nguyen will be featured in The Greatest #AtHome Videos on CBS/KOIN 6. He joined AM Extra to talk about how long he’s been playing table tennis, his reaction when he found out CBS wanted the video and what he’s doing during the pandemic.