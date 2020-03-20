Portland web developer sets up COVID-19 resource site

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sometimes it feels like information about the coronavirus pandemic is moving faster than the virus itself. Brandon DeWeese is a web designer and developer from Portland who’s trying to use technology to help people connect with resources they need right now.

He joined the AM Extra team via Facetime to talk about his new site, COVID Resources, compiling a nationwide list of food, education, and other outreach programs with the people who need them.