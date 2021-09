PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Governor Brown visited a vaccine clinic in Forest Grove on Wednesday where she applauded the clinic's efforts to close gaps in vaccination equity.

The governor stopped by a mobile vaccination clinic at the Forest Grove Farmers Market, operated by Adelante Mujeres. She was joined by representatives of Washington County and Adelante. Brown's office said the clinic is an example of the county's efforts to reach Latino, Latina and Latinx communities, as well as communities of color.