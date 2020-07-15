Portland woman creates local online marketplace, provides ‘one-stop-shop’

Yoonjung Lee created 'Bindle PDX' to help provide relief for Portland's small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Working from home takes on a new meaning for Yoonjung Lee.

She is the woman behind the newly launched website Bindle PDX, a local online marketplace that provides a one-stop-shop for customers to support Portland’s small businesses.

“I wanted to make a site where it was easier for people to find local businesses and support local businesses because I think that’s a really strong sentiment in Portland,” Lee said.

A data scientist turned website creator, Lee launched the local online marketplace in response to the coronavirus pandemic. She says Bindle PDX is a way to help boost the local economy by providing the option to purchase products from multiple local businesses in one easy transaction.

“We reduce the fulfillment costs for businesses and for the customers by consolidating hookups for multiple businesses,” Lee added. “So you can go online and order everything you want online all in one spot and pick up all of your goodies in one spot too.”

The process is simple: Browse the sit’s sellers list. Place an order. Then select a pick-up date and location.

“Then all those businesses just have to drop off their products in one place– right now it’s my place but we’re also starting a new northeast location, so they’ll have more options to choose to where they want to actually go for pickups.”

Lee says having a central drop-off and pickup spot helps reduce the collective delivery cost.

“For each seller we’ve saved at least 50% of their delivery cost,” she said.

Currently, there are two locations for drop off and pickups: Northeast and Southeast Portland. Lee said she the goal is to have multiple neighborhood hubs or places that will serve as additional locations. Delivery is an option for the SE neighborhood for $4. Click here, to check out Bindle PDX.